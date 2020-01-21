Global  

Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill

Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill

Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill

The vote to pass SB240 came down along party lines, with a democratic majority.

The bill now heads to the state House of Delegates.
Virginia Senate advances ‘red flag’ gun law, despite rally

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The day after a massive gathering of gun-rights activists at the Virginia...
Seattle Times - Published

Virginia Senate passes "red flag" gun law over fierce opposition

Days after tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied at the state Capitol, the Virginia...
CBS News - Published


SnakeTyann

Tyann L Snake 🇺🇸#IStandForTheFlag Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill #SmartNews https://t.co/WxZiS5VRV7 55 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Virginia State Senate Advances Red Flag Gun Bill https://t.co/bfs8mnjh2m 2 hours ago

Vader671

Vader67 RT @Newsy: 73% of Virginians support red flag bill, SB240, according to a Christopher Newport University poll. https://t.co/5RhHuMuXNZ 3 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy 73% of Virginians support red flag bill, SB240, according to a Christopher Newport University poll. https://t.co/5RhHuMuXNZ 3 hours ago

VeraW65361863

Vera W Virginia Senate passes 'red flag' gun confiscation bill; advances to House https://t.co/5W78y9wmeQ via @amermilnews… https://t.co/hocI8PrZpc 5 hours ago

Robbinwhitting1

Robbin whittington RT @oceanstroll2: Yes Virginia you have become a communist state ruled by a dictator & his cronies. https://t.co/g3DrKkt6UW 16 hours ago

DJLugoff

Donna RT @truckster1: Virginia Senate passes 'red flag' gun confiscation bill; advances to House: https://t.co/7pN4v6jz4j This is incredible, how… 17 hours ago

truckster1

Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ Virginia Senate passes 'red flag' gun confiscation bill; advances to House: https://t.co/7pN4v6jz4j This is incredi… https://t.co/Ts0IJVHBbh 17 hours ago


Virginia Senate Passes 'Red Flag' Gun Law, Despite Rally [Video]Virginia Senate Passes 'Red Flag' Gun Law, Despite Rally

The Virginia Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, as the state moves closer to joining a growing..

Gun industry gathers in Las Vegas for SHOT Show [Video]Gun industry gathers in Las Vegas for SHOT Show

The gun industry is gathering in Las Vegas for its annual trade show. SHOT Show takes place at Sands Expo Convention Center through Jan. 24. The event kicks off on Tuesday, one day after pro-gun..

