Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US

What started as a mystery virus in China, has now killed 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world.

In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington state.

CNN reports that the confirmation of the deadly virus is stoking fears of an outbreak in the U.S. So what are officials doing in the US, and how can you minimize your risk?

Passengers from Wuhan to the United States will soon only be allowed to land at one of the five US airports.