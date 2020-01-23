Wuhan goes into lockdown as coronavirus spreads

China put two cities at the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak on lockdown on Thursday (January 23) as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic.

Most transport in Wuhan was suspended on Thursday (January 23) morning and people were told not to leave.

Hours later, state media in neighboring Huanggang said it was imposing a similar lockdown.

With hundreds of millions passengers travelling ahead of Lunar New Year, health officials fear transmissions could sky rocket.

Beijing airport was a sea of masks as passengers took any precaution to avoid the flu-like virus.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) PASSENGER HEADING TO NANNING, 30, CINDY CHEN, SAYING: "I'm really worried.

I'm really scared it will become the next SARS.

That's why we all wear masks." The previously unknown virus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at a Wuhan animal market.

Hundreds have already been infected.

The virus has also been reported in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and several other countries including the United States, stoking fears it is already spreading worldwide.

China's foreign ministry spokesman says it will co-operate with the World Health Organisation in a bid to contain the oubreak.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON GENG SHUANG SAYING: "China will continue to maintain an open, transparent attitude, act in a responsible manner for the global health and safety, report any outbreaks and maintain close communication with the World Health Organisation, relevant countries and regions, including Hong Kong and Taiwan.

We also believe that the emergency committee at the World Health Organisation will base their findings about the outbreak on truth, science, impartiality, reasonable analysis and sound judgment." The World Health Organisation is continuing to evaluate whether the outbreak constitutes an international emergency.