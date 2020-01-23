Global  

China Locking Down City Of 11 Million In Effort To Contain Deadly Virus

China Locking Down City Of 11 Million In Effort To Contain Deadly Virus

China Locking Down City Of 11 Million In Effort To Contain Deadly Virus

China has placed a city of 11 million people on lockdown.

Wuhan city is considered the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people so far.

The infection has also spread to nearly 600 around the globe including in Japna, Thailand and the U.S. According to Reuters, health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic.

Officials fear more infections as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during Lunar New Year celebrations.
