Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Hours after a report said Hillary Clinton refused to say whether she would endorse Bernie Sanders if he captures the Democratic party's nomination, the former Secretary of State took to Twitter to clarify her remarks... ...Saying she will do whatever she can to support the nominee.

This comes after Clinton made plenty of headlines over an interview with the Hollywood Reporter about her comments about Sanders in a new documentary, where she says her former 2016 rival was a "career politician" who "nobody likes." For his part, Sanders, who was in Washington for President Trump's impeachment trial, appeared to brush off the remarks.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS SAYING: "On a good day my wife likes me, so let's clear the air on that one." Then, when he was asked why he thought Clinton was talking about him, he said this.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS SAYING: "That's a good question, you should ask her." Clinton's fiery words come just as Democrats are poised to begin voting for their next nominee and as Sanders appears to be rising in the polls.

Other Democrats vying to be the party's nominee came to Sanders' defense, including Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

The congresswoman is making some headlines of her own involving Clinton.

On Wednesday, she sued Clinton for defamation over her remarks characterizing Gabbard as a Russian asset, saying it was "retribution" for Gabbard backing Sanders in the 2016 primary.



