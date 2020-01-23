Global  

ByteDance is Searching for a U.S. CEO to Lead TikTok

ByteDance is Searching for a U.S. CEO to Lead TikTok

ByteDance is Searching for a U.S. CEO to Lead TikTok

ByteDance, the Chinese technology company, is searching for a new U.S.-based CEO to lead its popular social media app TikTok.

This comes after the app faced heavy scrutiny from American politicians over security concerns.
ByteDance is seeking a new CEO for its TikTok business


Indian Express - Published


