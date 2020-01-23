Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut
Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut In the most anticipated NBA debut since
LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint.
The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game.
Williamson scored 17 straight points in the 4th quarter to give New Orleans a 107-106 lead before
sitting out the final 5:23 of the game.
The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Pelicans 121-117.
Zion Williamson, via statement Williamson was 8-of-11 from the field, including
7 rebounds and 3 assists, in just 18 minutes.
Alvin Gentry, Pelicans coach, via statement Williamson was the No.
1 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft after playing one season at Duke.