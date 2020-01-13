Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to Save Money When Building a House

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:17s - Published < > Embed
How to Save Money When Building a House

How to Save Money When Building a House

Building a new home is a big investment, and, as you go through the process, costs will start to add up quickly.

Building your dream home can be done in or under budget.

Joining us with some tips on saving money in the process is Rachel Schwab from The Equitable Bank.

Work with The Equitable Bank’s construction lenders to find out what you can afford before you even meet with your builder’s sales rep.

Equitable will underwrite your loan so you know exactly what your budget is.

The Equitable Bank offers a Single-Closing Construction Loan that saves you money and time with one closing, one loan and one set of closing costs – plus a great rate!

To contact The Equitable Bank, call (414) 777-4411 or visit TheEquitableBank.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Uzbekistan: Sitting between two chairs and begging for money

Uzbekistan has postponed joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but the country needs investment...
PRAVDA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SingsongRaptor

Singsong Spoonie Raptor RT @AaronLinguini: That’s how ridiculous it sounds to me when I’m told that it’s too expensive to make a building accessible. BUILDINGS AR… 2 hours ago

SloanD18

Sloan D When talking of budgets people always mention what you'd save, but how about what you can EARN with that saved mone… https://t.co/jueDcuPtWq 16 hours ago

AaronLinguini

Aaron “Anxiety Bones” Ansuini 🌱✨ That’s how ridiculous it sounds to me when I’m told that it’s too expensive to make a building accessible. BUILDIN… https://t.co/T54K0CeaPR 1 day ago

retailbroker

Scott Stinson RT @ILRuralInst: Fergus Falls school district bought the 89k-square foot former Target building. Even though the sale to the school distric… 1 day ago

Nadrojiskool

Nadrojiskool RT @nebraskangooner: Your credit score is incredibly important. If you're young, you need to start building it now. If you don't even know… 2 days ago

WiGovPR

One Trillion Cool Uncles @HuntCongressAz @charliekirk11 It's great that she's getting free Chinese patents for all the fashion designing she… https://t.co/XPl62BIJKZ 2 days ago

nebraskangooner

NebraskanGooner📈 Your credit score is incredibly important. If you're young, you need to start building it now. If you don't even kn… https://t.co/Ltxzh23Omx 2 days ago

ILRuralInst

IL Rural Affairs Fergus Falls school district bought the 89k-square foot former Target building. Even though the sale to the school… https://t.co/MmuvGKxxOK 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Super Bowl and Politics: How Trump, Bloomberg Campaigns Could Shape Future of Ad Spending During the Big Game [Video]The Super Bowl and Politics: How Trump, Bloomberg Campaigns Could Shape Future of Ad Spending During the Big Game

This year when there’s a break in the Super Bowl, two sides will be pitted against one another with the White House seemingly on the line. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:36Published

Mum sells her £90,000 house and all her possessions to travel in a motorhome with her family [Video]Mum sells her £90,000 house and all her possessions to travel in a motorhome with her family

A mum-of-two has sold her £90,000 house and all her possessions, ditching the 9 to 5 to travel the world in a motorhome with her husband and young children after being rocked by a series of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.