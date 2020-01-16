Woman convicted of goading boyfriend to suicide released from prison early

Prosecutors say she pressed her boyfriend over phone calls and text messages to kill himself in 2014, and a jury found her guilty that year.

She was 17 years old at the time.

She began serving 15-month sentence in February 2019 at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Lawyers for Carter appealed the conviction to the Supreme Court, arguing that condemning her for her words violated her First Amendment rights.

The justices rejected her appeal earlier this month.

Bristol County officials said Carter had accrued enough credits for good behavior while incarcerated to qualify for early release after she was denied parole last September.