Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says.

Oxfam recently released a new report called, 'Time to Care,' focusing on the worldwide issue of wealth inequality.

According to the report, the world’s 2,153 billionaires have more money than the combined wealth of 4.6 billion people in the world.

Broken down further, the richest one percent are twice as wealthy as 90 percent of the human population.

"Our broken economies are lining the pockets of billionaires and big business at the expense of ordinary men and women," said Amitabh Bear, CEO of Oxfam India.

Oxfam’s report particularly focused on wealth inequality in terms of privileged men and underpaid women.

They found that the 22 wealthiest men in the world, including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, possess more wealth than all of the women in Africa combined.

They also found that women contribute $10.8 trillion to the global economy every year by putting in over 12 billion hours of unpaid care work every day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Richest richer than over half of humanity: report [Video]Richest richer than over half of humanity: report

The richest 2,000 people controlled more money than the poorest 4.6 billion combined in 2019, while pointing out care work by women adds more than the technology industry. Olivia Chan reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019 [Video]Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019. Disney dominated the 2019 box office like never before. The company's films took in 33 percent of the domestic box office earnings..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.