Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:07s
Juice WRLD's Cause of Death Revealed The rapper, whose real name is Jared A.

Higgins, died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Cook County Medical Examiner, via statement Juice WRLD suffered a seizure after his private jet landed at Chicago's Midway airport on Dec.

8.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy was performed on Dec.

9, but the results were inconclusive.

The rapper's latest album, 'Death Race For Love,' topped the 'Billboard' 200 albums chart in March 2019.

His hit single, "Lucid Dreams," peaked at No.

2 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 in Oct.

2018.
