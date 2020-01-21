Footage captures Ice Cross World Championship victory races

SHOWS: MONT-DU-LAC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 18, 2020) (RED BULL CONTENT POOL - NO RESALE / NO NEW USES AFTER SIX MONTHS (JULY 22, 2020, 23:59:59) / NO USE ON YOUTUBE) 1.

POV (POINT-OF-VIEW) SHOT OF CANADIAN ATHLETE KYLE CROXALL 2.

POV (POINT-OF-VIEW) SHOT OF U.S. ATHLETE AMANDA TRUNZO STORY: Former World champion Kyle Croxall saw off the challenge of reigning world champ Cameron Naasz to clinch his first victory of the season in Mont-du-Lac, Wisconsin, the third stop of this season's Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship.

Footage showed a stomach-churning POV (point-of-view) video of the 31-year-old athlete and he raced along the slippery tracks.

On the women's side reigning World Champion and current overall leader Amanda Trunzo kept her title.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov, Stefan Haskins)