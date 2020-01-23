Global  

Delhi Election 2020 will be 'India vs Pakistan': BJP's Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra compared the upcoming elections to "India vs Pakistan".
Delhi polls contest between India and Pakistan, says BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city, Delhi BJP leader...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


'India vs Pakistan on Feb 8': BJP's Kapil Mishra on Delhi assembly polls

Mishra is a candidate for the in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections contesting from Model Town...
DNA - Published


UnabashedIndian

TheRightIndian RT @IndiaToday: "India vs Pakistan, 8th February, Delhi. India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on 8 February," Kapil Mish… 26 minutes ago

dsikandar

DSikandar Guys, no Delhi Election as #BJP will not allow "India vs Pakistan" until #terrorism is stopped from #Pakistan side.… https://t.co/HgUeXMx4tS 3 hours ago

rkshharma666

राजेश शर्मा @Sjp1007 @AjayKushwaha_ @myogiadityanath @Uppolice He passed the examination first class with distinction. Examinat… https://t.co/0urp4pUmUB 4 hours ago

Rita_Blogs

Rita RT @NitinRaut2: It will be India vs Pakistan on February 8: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Delhi poll https://t.co/f0P0fjjWKJ 5 hours ago


Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Delhi Elections 2020 | CM Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Matiala [Video]Delhi Elections 2020 | CM Arvind Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in Matiala

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a massive roadshow. The roadshow was organised in Matiala of South West Delhi. Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency and is up against BJP's Sunil..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published

