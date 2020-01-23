Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

Leaders from around the world gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday for an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Russia's Vladamir Putin was a late arrival.

And when he eventually noticed Prince Charles, a handshake with the future King.

There was however no handshake between the Prince of Wales and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence - for what reason we can't be sure.

Several leaders voiced their concern at rising anti-semitism, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taking aim at Iran, which he called "the most antisemitic regime on the planet".

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU, SAYING: "I am concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet.

A regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state.

Israel salutes President Trump and Vice President Pence for confronting the tyrants of Tehran" Mike Pence, too, singled out Iran - as he called for the world to stand strong against what he called a "vile tide of anti-Semitism".

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYING: "We must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map.

The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran." Vladimir Putin described the Holocaust as one of the darkest and most disgraceful chapters in modern world history.

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, VLADIMIR PUTIN, SAYING: "We are all responsible for ensuring that the terrible tragedies of the last war (World War Two) do not happen again.

To ensure that future generations remember the horrors of the Holocaust and death camps." Prince Charles, meanwhile, paid tribute to his grandmother, Princess Alice, for sheltering Jews in Nazi-occupied Greece.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S PRINCE CHARLES SAYING: "For my own part, I have long drawn inspiration from the selfless actions of my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who in 1943, in Nazi occupied Athens, saved a Jewish family by taking them into her home and hiding them." From royalty to presidents and prime ministers, this was a show of unity - that the horros of the Holocaust mustn't be forgotten - and that anti-Semitism in all its forms must be stamped out from society.