Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee & Meghann Fahy Talk Season Three Of Freeform's "The Bold Type"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 30:33s - Published < > Embed
Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee & Meghann Fahy Talk Season Three Of Freeform's "The Bold Type"

Freeform's "The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, Scarlet.

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders.

Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.

The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin.

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders.

Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.

The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin.
RMP65821891

RMP 🌵 RT @thisistatiii: .@thekatiestevens, @aishadee and @MeghannFeghann Talk Season 4 of #TheBoldType - @BUILDseriesNYC https://t.co/3WH4ehHLpi 2 hours ago

thisistatiii

Tati .@thekatiestevens, @aishadee and @MeghannFeghann Talk Season 4 of #TheBoldType - @BUILDseriesNYC https://t.co/3WH4ehHLpi 2 hours ago

KadenaSource

Kadena Source 🤷‍♀️ Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee and Katie Stevens attend the Build Series to discuss "The Bold Type" at Build Studio on Jan… https://t.co/YhgV7GqCut 5 hours ago

maggiessalexx

the bold type TODAY! #kadena 💞 RT @KadenaSource: 📸 Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM"on January 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by D… 5 hours ago

KadenaSource

Kadena Source 🤷‍♀️ 📸 Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM"on January 22, 2020 in New York City. (Phot… https://t.co/UVQ5F04Kx5 6 hours ago

Mo_Moneyy00

Mo🥀 RT @KadenaSource: [NEWS] aisha dee, meghann fahy, katie stevens and melora hardin will be in a panel with joana coles on 1/22 at 92nd stree… 3 days ago

KadenaSource

Kadena Source 🤷‍♀️ [NEWS] aisha dee, meghann fahy, katie stevens and melora hardin will be in a panel with joana coles on 1/22 at 92nd… https://t.co/Bxe0c1Z3p3 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Cast Of 'The Bold Type' Is Ready To Do A Musical Episode [Video]The Cast Of "The Bold Type" Is Ready To Do A Musical Episode

Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy of "The Bold Type" enlist the fans to put pressure online so that they can make a fun mess of a musical episode.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:02Published

'The Bold Type's' Katie Stevens & Aisha Dee Tackle The Evolution Of The Magazine [Video]"The Bold Type's" Katie Stevens & Aisha Dee Tackle The Evolution Of The Magazine

"The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee speak on how the Freeform show depicts the changes in print media and how magazines geared toward young women have changed the game.BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:52Published

