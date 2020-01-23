Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee & Meghann Fahy Talk Season Three Of Freeform's "The Bold Type"

Freeform's "The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, Scarlet.

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders.

Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.

