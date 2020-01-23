Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"The Bold Type's" Katie Stevens & Aisha Dee Tackle The Evolution Of The Magazine

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
'The Bold Type's' Katie Stevens & Aisha Dee Tackle The Evolution Of The Magazine

"The Bold Type's" Katie Stevens & Aisha Dee Tackle The Evolution Of The Magazine

"The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee speak on how the Freeform show depicts the changes in print media and how magazines geared toward young women have changed the game.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Cast Of 'The Bold Type' Is Ready To Do A Musical Episode [Video]The Cast Of "The Bold Type" Is Ready To Do A Musical Episode

Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy of "The Bold Type" enlist the fans to put pressure online so that they can make a fun mess of a musical episode.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:02Published

'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Talks The Complexity Of Relationships [Video]"The Bold Type" Star Katie Stevens Talks The Complexity Of Relationships

Actress Katie Stevens discusses her fractured on-screen relationship at the start of season four of Freeform's "The Bold Type." She also addresses the fan response to the third season's..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.