Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before

Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before

Mandatory credit: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been and is now just 100 seconds away from striking 12.

Rachel Bronson, president and chief executive of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists speaks.

The clock, which serves as a metaphor for global apocalypse, was moved forward by 20 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Doomsday Clock moves closest to midnight in 73-year history

WASHINGTON (AP) — The keepers of the Doomsday Clock on Thursday moved the symbolic countdown to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The VergeCTV NewsNPRFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldNewsmax


It Is Now 100 Seconds to Midnight

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iconic Doomsday Clock symbolizing the gravest perils facing...
Business Wire - Published Also reported by •The VergeCTV NewsNPRNewsmax



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RivenFanGrill

때론 바보 RT @jakefromer: Today, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved its "Doomsday Clock" to 100 seconds to midnight -- the closest it's ever… 4 minutes ago

lysserbabes

Alyssa Ramirez @PorterMetzler The doomsday clock represents how close we are to a theoretical doomsday which is represented by mid… https://t.co/m3qMBkv1Rp 7 minutes ago

reggaeology

Reggaeologist🇯🇲 Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before https://t.co/YVWiijV3gJ #SmartNews 9 minutes ago

NoodleRama

🍜 NoodleRama 🍜 @DOWSEYtv Meanwhile the doomsday clock moves closer to midnight and all of those crazy people I knew growing up in… https://t.co/ZeUgjjnCrQ 11 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before: https://t.co/PhLXuvVheN #DoomsdayClock #DoomsdayClock 14 minutes ago

johnmwking

🔥💧john king RT @riktheozfrog: 'If there's ever a time to wake up, it's now': Doomsday Clock moves 20-seconds closer to midnight. SO WHO CONTROLS THE HA… 19 minutes ago

Alba_Dawn

Dawn RT @JasonLeopold: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Science and Security Board today moves the Doomsday Clock 20 seconds closer to midn… 27 minutes ago

MelissaBatesNow

Melissa Bates 'If there's ever a time to wake up, it's now': Doomsday Clock moves 20-seconds closer to midnight… https://t.co/NystRd2m8h 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How The Doomsday Clock Measures The Risks Of Climate Change [Video]How The Doomsday Clock Measures The Risks Of Climate Change

For more than a decade, scientists have considered the threats from climate change when they set the symbolic Doomsday Clock.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists Moves Doomsday Clock Closer To The Apocalypse [Video]Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists Moves Doomsday Clock Closer To The Apocalypse

The world is closer to Doomsday than ever before. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.