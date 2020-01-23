Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight than ever before

Mandatory credit: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists The Doomsday Clock has moved closer to midnight than it has ever been and is now just 100 seconds away from striking 12.

Rachel Bronson, president and chief executive of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists speaks.

The clock, which serves as a metaphor for global apocalypse, was moved forward by 20 seconds.