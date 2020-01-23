Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2

- That was stupid.I don't know, whatever.[upbeat music][audience applauds]My name is Monique Heart andI'm not looking for love.I'm looking for a big manthat can suck on this strawand drink all of this chocolate shake.Want some fries with that?- Hi, I'm Naomi Smalls and I promiseI don't have resting bitch face.I just ain't that way.- My name's Gia Gunn and I'm not lookingfor charisma, uniqueness,nerve, or talent.I'm looking for love.- I'm Trinity The Tuck andI'm not looking for love.Love's not real, but neither am I!- I'm Manila Luzan andI'm looking for love!Bachelorette number one,If I were a Twinkie, whatwould you fill me with?- Your dad's special sauce.- Ew!- That's really tasty, so good answer.Same question, contestant number two.- If you were a Twinkie, I would fill youwith a chicken leg anda whole lot of Juvederm.[audience laughs]- Wow.- Oh!What, do I need some?Do I need a little nip and tuck.- I can't see you, girl.- Oh, we can't see you.- Contestant number three,if I were a Twinkie,what would you fill me up with?- Well, by the sounds ofit, you sound like a twink,so I'd have to sayrhinestones and buttercream.- Ooh![audience laughs]- Bachelorette number four, same question.- Well, I wouldn't fillyou up with anything.I do not like condiments.I do not like cream, so I would justlike the hole just there.- Bachelorette number two,when you were a child,what did you wanna be when you grew up?- I wanted to be, no joke,I said in sixth grade Iwanted to be a socialite.And bitch, I'm here doing that.- Ooh!- Wow![laughs]If you must say so yourself.- Contestant number three?- Well, ever since I was a little kid,I used to dance on myparent's coffee table,and I always said thatI wanted to be a star.Well, I guess here I am amongstall the other stars in the galaxy.Hi, ladies!- When I was a kid, Iwanted to be a cheerleader,and my grandparents were like no.You're gonna play with Matchbox cars.And so obviously when you don't getwhat you want as a child,this is what happens.You become a cross dresser for Christ.- Wow![audience laughs]- Contestant number one,when you were a child,if you can remember that far back,what did you want to be when you grew up?- I wanted to be JessicaRabbit when I grew up,and I still don't have breasts,so I guess that dream didn't come true.- Well, maybe I'll be yourRoger Rabbit.

[laughs]All right, next question.[laughs] What?If we were to wake up inbed in a Parisian hoteland order room service for breakfast,what would you order from room serviceand would we seduce the waiter?Contestant number three?- Well, I think we woulddefinitely have some fresh tilapia.And I also think well, [sighs]I'm really good at seducing,but only if it means thatit's gonna be for free,'cause nothing is for free in life.Not even seduction.- Contestant number four, same question.- Well, I'll answer the second part first.So yes, we would absolutely--- 'Cause you're a whore.- Yes, exactly.[audience laughs]And girl, we ain'teatin' nothin' that day.- Because you're gonna be--- Because we're gonna be a whore.- And you're gonna be the?- Oh, I see.- That's very true.- Contestant number one?- We would order friesto go with this chocolate shake.And we would seduce the serverif he had all of his own teeth.- Or if they all come out.- Yeah, if he could take his teeth outand give a gummy, thatwould be even better.- Work.- Amen.- I love senior citizens.- Ooh!- [Manila] Contestantnumber two, same question.- I would definitely seduce the waiter.And I'd probably have that littlechocolate mint they leave on the pillow.- Oh, that's all you would eat?- That's it.- Yeah, look at her.She don't eat.[dramatic drum music]- Mm, this is such a hard decision,so I guess I'll pick all of you![all yelling and cheering][audience applauds][playful music]- Yeah!- Whoo!- Got it!