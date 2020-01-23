Global  

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2

The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4” are ready to compete for their spot in Manila Luzon’s heart.

The cast panders for Manila's affections as they answer rounds of questions in our matchmaker game, 'Queen of Hearts'.

Watch Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls, Gia Gunn, and Trinity The tuck, face-off to see who Manila Luzon will pick as her one true love!

Catch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Fridays, at 8/7c on VH1.
Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Cast Looks For Love - Part 2

- That was stupid.I don't know, whatever.[upbeat music][audience applauds]My name is Monique Heart andI'm not looking for love.I'm looking for a big manthat can suck on this strawand drink all of this chocolate shake.Want some fries with that?- Hi, I'm Naomi Smalls and I promiseI don't have resting bitch face.I just ain't that way.- My name's Gia Gunn and I'm not lookingfor charisma, uniqueness,nerve, or talent.I'm looking for love.- I'm Trinity The Tuck andI'm not looking for love.Love's not real, but neither am I!- I'm Manila Luzan andI'm looking for love!Bachelorette number one,If I were a Twinkie, whatwould you fill me with?- Your dad's special sauce.- Ew!- That's really tasty, so good answer.Same question, contestant number two.- If you were a Twinkie, I would fill youwith a chicken leg anda whole lot of Juvederm.[audience laughs]- Wow.- Oh!What, do I need some?Do I need a little nip and tuck.- I can't see you, girl.- Oh, we can't see you.- Contestant number three,if I were a Twinkie,what would you fill me up with?- Well, by the sounds ofit, you sound like a twink,so I'd have to sayrhinestones and buttercream.- Ooh![audience laughs]- Bachelorette number four, same question.- Well, I wouldn't fillyou up with anything.I do not like condiments.I do not like cream, so I would justlike the hole just there.- Bachelorette number two,when you were a child,what did you wanna be when you grew up?- I wanted to be, no joke,I said in sixth grade Iwanted to be a socialite.And bitch, I'm here doing that.- Ooh!- Wow![laughs]If you must say so yourself.- Contestant number three?- Well, ever since I was a little kid,I used to dance on myparent's coffee table,and I always said thatI wanted to be a star.Well, I guess here I am amongstall the other stars in the galaxy.Hi, ladies!- When I was a kid, Iwanted to be a cheerleader,and my grandparents were like no.You're gonna play with Matchbox cars.And so obviously when you don't getwhat you want as a child,this is what happens.You become a cross dresser for Christ.- Wow![audience laughs]- Contestant number one,when you were a child,if you can remember that far back,what did you want to be when you grew up?- I wanted to be JessicaRabbit when I grew up,and I still don't have breasts,so I guess that dream didn't come true.- Well, maybe I'll be yourRoger Rabbit.

[laughs]All right, next question.[laughs] What?If we were to wake up inbed in a Parisian hoteland order room service for breakfast,what would you order from room serviceand would we seduce the waiter?Contestant number three?- Well, I think we woulddefinitely have some fresh tilapia.And I also think well, [sighs]I'm really good at seducing,but only if it means thatit's gonna be for free,'cause nothing is for free in life.Not even seduction.- Contestant number four, same question.- Well, I'll answer the second part first.So yes, we would absolutely--- 'Cause you're a whore.- Yes, exactly.[audience laughs]And girl, we ain'teatin' nothin' that day.- Because you're gonna be--- Because we're gonna be a whore.- And you're gonna be the?- Oh, I see.- That's very true.- Contestant number one?- We would order friesto go with this chocolate shake.And we would seduce the serverif he had all of his own teeth.- Or if they all come out.- Yeah, if he could take his teeth outand give a gummy, thatwould be even better.- Work.- Amen.- I love senior citizens.- Ooh!- [Manila] Contestantnumber two, same question.- I would definitely seduce the waiter.And I'd probably have that littlechocolate mint they leave on the pillow.- Oh, that's all you would eat?- That's it.- Yeah, look at her.She don't eat.[dramatic drum music]- Mm, this is such a hard decision,so I guess I'll pick all of you![all yelling and cheering][audience applauds][playful music]- Yeah!- Whoo!- Got it!




