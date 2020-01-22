Global  

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons

Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
NFL notebook: Giants QB Manning set to retire

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced...
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, two Super Bowl titles.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, two Super Bowl titles.
Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire [Video]Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday. He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with..

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Announces Retirement [Video]Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Announces Retirement

After nearly two decades in the NFL and two Super Bowl wins, quarterback Eli Manning is retiring at 39 years old; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

