Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.
Jim Lehrer death: Long-running PBS news host dies aged 85

Jim Lehrer, co-host and later host of the nightly PBS NewsHour, has died, PBS said on Thursday. He...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIME



