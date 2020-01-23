|
Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85
Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85
Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.
