Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class

The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy.

The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J.

Trump unfolds.

According to Markets Insider, the Trump administration is currently studying plans for a second round of tax cuts.

Such a plan could offer the Trump campaign a revamped message for voters after the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act failed to gain widespread support.
