Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him

Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary.

Sanders’ aids and allies feel Clinton is trying to bait him and stop him from winning the Democratic nomination.

Instead of addressing Clinton, Sanders said he is focusing on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

His campaign urged followers of Sanders to volunteer for him instead of tweeting about Clinton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Responds to Hillary Clinton Claiming ‘Nobody Likes Him’: ‘On a Good Day, My Wife Likes Me’

Bernie Sanders cited a testimonial from his wife when asked about Hillary Clinton’s comments that...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him [Video]Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments [Video]Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.