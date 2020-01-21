Sanders focuses on Trump's impeachment rather than Hillary Clinton's comments against him

Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary.

Sanders’ aids and allies feel Clinton is trying to bait him and stop him from winning the Democratic nomination.

Instead of addressing Clinton, Sanders said he is focusing on President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

His campaign urged followers of Sanders to volunteer for him instead of tweeting about Clinton.