Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial.

Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago.

According to Reuters, the actress is the first accuser to take a stand against Weinstein.

Sciorra revealed to a New York jury of seven men and five women that she tried to fight him off her.

The Hollywood producer pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women.
Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she tried to fight Weinstein during alleged rape

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her...
Actress Sciorra on alleged Weinstein rape: 'I couldn't fight anymore'

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and...
Tweets about this

KTVB

KTVB.COM 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra: Harvey Weinstein held me down, raped me https://t.co/rhusmYTdOH 1 minute ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News ‘Sopranos’ Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Harvey Weinstein Raped Her in 1993 | Inside Edition https://t.co/xDZRjOc7Kk 5 minutes ago

AndreDFoxx13

Andre' D. Foxx RT @NPR: "I said, 'No, no,' but there was not much I could do at that point." Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey Weinstein r… 5 minutes ago

kraykray4taytay

Juan Mario Martinez RT @lindaholmes: I find this testimony so devastating to read. And I admit that for me, it is emotional to see so many actresses I admire c… 6 minutes ago

RobinOHearn

Robin O’Hearn 🍀 RT @AuthorKimberley: "He had intercourse while I was trying to fight but I couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked.” 'Soprano… 7 minutes ago

marianneflynn15

Mafcomp RT @thedeannapaul: “I was afraid for my life,” actress Annabella Sciorra told the jury, explaining why she waited years to speak out about… 8 minutes ago

orangeblacwh

ojl RT @THR: Holding back tears, actress Annabella Sciorra took the stand on Thursday morning as the prosecution's second witness to testify ab… 9 minutes ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies she attempted to eliminate Weinstein during alleged rape https://t.co/rRbUCZO8k1 https://t.co/0pWgChkgka 10 minutes ago


Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

"I tried to fight" -Actress Sciorra on Weinstein

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her more than 25 years ago in her apartment as prosecutors began making their sexual assault case against the..

