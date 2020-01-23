Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

3 Americans Killed When Plane Crashes Fighting Wildfires In Australia Identified

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
3 Americans Killed When Plane Crashes Fighting Wildfires In Australia Identified

3 Americans Killed When Plane Crashes Fighting Wildfires In Australia Identified

Three American firefighters were killed when a water tanker crashed while fighting wildfires in Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

SYDNEY (AP) — Three American crew members were killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News


3 Americans die in Australia as firefighting plane crashes

PEAK VIEW, Australia — Three firefighters from the United States were killed on Thursday when a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mopor777

👄MoPor♀️♡ #ENOUGH RT @ABCWorldNews: U.S. FIREFIGHTERS KILLED: Three American firefighters were killed when their air tanker crashed near Canberra on a missio… 4 minutes ago

wear_al

AlShowersWEAR-TV RT @weartv: BREAKING: A Navarre man was one of the three Americans killed when their water tanker plane crashed while battling fires in Aus… 13 minutes ago

AvaVanValenTV

Ava Van Valen RT @abc27: JUST-IN: Officials have identified the three American crew members who were killed when a plane crashed while battling wildfires… 13 minutes ago

tennant_szn

Nic 🇲🇽👽 RT @LowellSunNews: Three American firefighting airplane crew members were killed Thursday when the C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker they… 20 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News 3 Americans Killed When Plane Crashes Fighting Wildfires In Australia Identified https://t.co/7wS3fa15Jk https://t.co/sC0pn2FJzB 47 minutes ago

abc27

WTXL ABC 27 JUST-IN: Officials have identified the three American crew members who were killed when a plane crashed while battl… https://t.co/t0LNV3rlH8 57 minutes ago

kenpomp

Ken Pomponio RT @DenverChannel: An American firefighter with Colorado ties was among the three killed Thursday when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker… 1 hour ago

J_Vinton52

Jeff Vinton First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson from Buckeye died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling… https://t.co/6b4qYvCFzB 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.