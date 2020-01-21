Global  

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States

There was concern that it had reached the tri-state area, but a New Jersey hospital confirmed late Thursday night that a patient there does not have the virus; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
First Wuhan Coronavirus Patient Identified in the United States

A person in Washington State is infected with a new respiratory virus. The outbreak began at a market...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSeattle Times


Oil falls for third day amid growing concern over China virus

Oil prices fell to their lowest in seven weeks on Thursday on concerns that the spread of a newly...
Reuters - Published


20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people..

Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US [Video]Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US

What started as a mystery virus in China, has now killed 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world. In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington..

