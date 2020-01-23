Global  

Antonio Brown Turns Himself In To Florida Police

Antonio Brown has turned himself in to Florida police after an arrest warrant was issued.
0
Police issue warrant for Antonio Brown

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, two days...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Antonio Brown expected to turn himself into police following arrest warrant

Antonio Brown is expected to turn himself in to police, but as of Thursday the Hollywood Police...
USATODAY.com - Published


GrimKeeper_

Grim Keeper RT @NBCNews: Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself in to Florida police in Florida on a warrant on burglary and crimina… 11 seconds ago

MorganDavii

Morgan🏒⚾️ RT @AP: NFL free agent Antonio Brown turns himself in at a Florida jail on charges related to accusations he and his trainer attacked anoth… 13 seconds ago

bigfraser94

Kyle Fraser RT @Sportsnet: NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night following accusations that he and his tra… 38 seconds ago

MrTopNews1

MrTopNews RT @MrTopNews1: AB turns himself in to police on multiple charges AB turns himself in to police on multiple charges https://t.co/PdFC0yupww… 44 seconds ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night following accusations that he an… https://t.co/xAPeJqKE1v 2 minutes ago

terrelloglesby7

Terrell Oglesby RT @SportsCenter: More on Antonio Brown turning himself in, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @CameronWolfe: https://t.co/YLWqJEOPSQ 2 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime NFL player #Antonio #Brown turns himself in at #Florida #jail - Jan 24 @ 12:53 AM ET https://t.co/r1KzL9ekXp 2 minutes ago

VegasNation

Vegas Nation Brown was traded to the @Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game #RaiderNation https://t.co/rSSklWc96X 3 minutes ago


Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police [Video]Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police

Antonio Brown has surrendered to police in Florida.

Duration: 00:22Published

911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released [Video]911 Calls Of Delivery Truck Driver Alleging He Was Battered By Antonio Brown Released

CBS4's Carey Codd reports there's been so sign of Brown since a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Duration: 01:27Published

