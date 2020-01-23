Global  

Veteran PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dies at 85

Veteran PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dies at 85

Veteran PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dies at 85

The longtime PBS NewsHour anchor and a 12-time moderator for U.S. presidential debates, Jim Lehrer, died Thursday.

Eve Johnson reports.
Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died

Watch VideoLongtime TV journalist Jim Lehrer has died at 85 years old. He was the co-founder of "PBS...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCBS News


Jim Lehrer, Longtime PBS Anchor, Dies At 85

Lehrer chronicled such pivotal events as John F. Kennedy's assassination and the 1973 Senate...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCBS NewsNYTimes.com



Fuerza_Mundial

Dorinda Moreno, FMG RT @USATODAY: Veteran PBS anchor and NewsHour co-founder Jim Lehrer dies at 85 https://t.co/vPSDfRqtcq 27 minutes ago

TheQHBlend

Quentin Harrison RT @NPR: Jim Lehrer, the veteran journalist who chronicled such pivotal events as John F. Kennedy's assassination and the 1973 Senate Water… 5 hours ago

Minet4j

Michelle Parrish 😷 RT @wosunews: Jim Lehrer, the veteran PBS NewsHour host known for his steady, low-key presence in the often noisy world of TV news, died Th… 6 hours ago

wosunews

WOSU News Jim Lehrer, the veteran PBS NewsHour host known for his steady, low-key presence in the often noisy world of TV new… https://t.co/tF1RJZxaoA 7 hours ago

margaretloyd8

margaret loyd RT @callkurt: Jim Lehrer of the 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' dies at 85 Have so much respect for him. 💔 https://t.co/cdmFCSSiSj 7 hours ago

kgounews

KGOU Jim Lehrer, the veteran journalist and writer known for his steady, low-key presence in the often noisy world of TV… https://t.co/Q0BY1FE1pX 10 hours ago


Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died [Video]Longtime TV Journalist And 'PBS NewsHour' Anchor Jim Lehrer Has Died

Lehrer co-created "PBS NewsHour" in 1975 and anchored the show for 36 years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 [Video]Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85

Jim Lehrer of 'MacNeil-Lehrer Report' Dead at 85 On Thursday, PBS announced that the veteran broadcast journalist died "peacefully in his sleep." Lehrer began as the Washington correspondent for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

