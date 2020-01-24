'BB 13': Parag Tyagi threatens Asim Riaz for calling him 'nalla'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has slammed the former's fellow participant Asim Riaz for calling him "nalla" in the latest episode.

Parag has posted a video clip on social media in which he can be seen threatening Asim for passing the "nalla" remark on him.