Moment Houston explosion rattles home 3 miles away

A massive explosion that ripped through a building in Houston, Texas was felt miles away on Friday (January 24).

This home security camera captured the moment at around 0430am that the property, situated three miles away, shook.

A rumbling sound can also be heard.

The explosion woke up the family's pet rabbit, named Powder, which was unharmed.

"Audio-triggered security camera and the reaction of our rabbit, Powder.

House is around 3 miles from explosion," the filmer told Newsflare.

Local reports have suggested that an explosion took place in a factory building, sending debris and fireballs into the air.