Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Moment Houston explosion rattles home 3 miles away

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Moment Houston explosion rattles home 3 miles away

Moment Houston explosion rattles home 3 miles away

A massive explosion that ripped through a building in Houston, Texas was felt miles away on Friday (January 24).

This home security camera captured the moment at around 0430am that the property, situated three miles away, shook.

A rumbling sound can also be heard.

The explosion woke up the family's pet rabbit, named Powder, which was unharmed.

"Audio-triggered security camera and the reaction of our rabbit, Powder.

House is around 3 miles from explosion," the filmer told Newsflare.

Local reports have suggested that an explosion took place in a factory building, sending debris and fireballs into the air.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.