Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash Their employer identified the men killed as Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Arizona and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash LET’S GET STRAIGHT TO JESSICAALPERN LIVE WITH THE VERYLATEST.NEW FROM OVERNIGHT-- WE’VELEARNED ONE OF THE U-SFIREFIGHTERS KILLED INAUSTRALIA... WAS FROM FLORIDA.FLIGHT ENGINEER ’RICK DEMORGANJUNIOR’ WAS FROM NAVARRE INSANTA ROSA COUNTY, IN THEPANHANDLE.DEMORGAN... ALONG WITH CAPTAINIAN MCBETH, AND FIRST OFFICERPAUL HUDSON... WERE INSIDE AAIRPLANE WATER TANKERYESTERDAY... WHEN IT WENT DOWN.AND JUST THIS MORNING-- WE KNOWTHE AUSTRALIAN TRANSPORT SAFETYBUREAU SAYS SPECIALISTINVESTIGATORS WERE SENT TO THECRASH SI







You Might Like



Tweets about this Angelina Assanti God bless them. How terrible. https://t.co/hxCPE2eECQ 2 days ago Fox 4 News Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash https://t.co/5nwDoMkT2c 2 days ago