Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reaches India; to attend R-day celebration

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reaches India; to attend R-day celebration

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reaches India; to attend R-day celebration

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in India with his family on Friday afternoon.

Bolsonaro is the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2020 celebration in the capital.
India, Brazil likely to sign 15 agreements in various fields

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): India and Brazil are likely to sign 15 agreements in the fields of...
Sify - Published

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to begin 4-day visit to India from Jan 24

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will pay a four-day visit...
Sify - Published


LogicalIndians

The Logical Indian @jairbolsonaro is accused of curbing free freedom in #Brazil, pushing deforestation in the name of development in t… https://t.co/D53JAFXFyG 7 minutes ago

Sk43993876

Sk RT @timesofindia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives on 4-day India visit Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India's 71st #Repu… 7 minutes ago

Rahulphoto_

Rahul Singh RT @AFPSouthAsia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) looks at performers dancing as he arrives at the Air Force Station in New Delhi on… 7 minutes ago

Moulibasu

Chandramouli Basu RT @FFF_Karnataka: Guest of Honour for India's Republic Day 2020 is the right extremist, homophobic, misogynist, anti-indigenous and on top… 15 minutes ago


‘Bolsonaro excited about R-day event; 15 pacts to be signed’: Brazilian envoy [Video]‘Bolsonaro excited about R-day event; 15 pacts to be signed’: Brazilian envoy

Brazil’s envoy to India, Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago has said that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is extremely excited about taking part in the Republic Day 2020 event in New Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published

Brazil's indigenous oppose Amazon development plans [Video]Brazil's indigenous oppose Amazon development plans

Tribal leaders seeking a way to counter President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policies, which they say are devastating their communities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

