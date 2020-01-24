Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Greek Maradona - The Best Player You've Never Heard Of

Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 04:22s - Published < > Embed
The Greek Maradona - The Best Player You've Never Heard Of

The Greek Maradona - The Best Player You've Never Heard Of

Known by many as the “Maradona of the Balkans”, Vasilis Hatzipanagis, is widely considered to be the best Greek player of the last 50 years.

Born to Greek political refugees to the USSR in October 1954 and after playing 3 seasons in Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan), he moved in Greece after a lot of paperwork in 1975 for the club of Iraklis, Thessaloniki.

Due to visa issues, Vasilis only played one match outside of Greece against Valencia, however for Iraklis fans, he is a legend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sav_gr

News & Lulz The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of https://t.co/afO6jCfxgX via @YouTube 4 hours ago

karagiann1

Dimitrios Karagiann The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of https://t.co/w7ozlaKbHV 20 hours ago

vmanias

Βασιλάκος The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of https://t.co/bSS8G0kkKM 20 hours ago

theoudoro

Kostas D. Theodorou ♏ RT @observ8: https://t.co/TvoxQdMMBI The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of 1 day ago

observ8

Vagelis K. https://t.co/TvoxQdMMBI The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of 1 day ago

HPatriotis

HellenasPatriotis RT @worldisaball: The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of https://t.co/EU5dI8LYkd via @YouTube Not only 4 #Greek #footba… 3 days ago

AndKyprianou

Peace Builder The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of https://t.co/pUeoWZAXdk 3 days ago

AdrienPicard26

Adrien Picard The Greek Maradona | The Best Player You've Never Heard Of https://t.co/mHQeM6z0c8 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.