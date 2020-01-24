Global  

At least six killed in shooting in Germany

At least six killed in shooting in Germany

At least six killed in shooting in Germany

Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in south-western Germany.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) north west of Munich.
Six killed in shooting in Germany's Rot am See

Berlin, Jan 24 (IANS) Six persons were killed and several injured on Friday in a shooting incident in...
Sify - Published


