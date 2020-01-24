Pence tells pope, "You have made me a hero" 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published Pence tells pope, "You have made me a hero" U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held an unusually long meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, telling him that the meeting "made me a hero". 0

