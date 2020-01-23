Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Health Secretary: Risk of coronavirus to UK public remains low

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Health Secretary: Risk of coronavirus to UK public remains low

Health Secretary: Risk of coronavirus to UK public remains low

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the risk to the UK public from the coronavirus “remains low” after chairing a Cobra committee meeting in Whitehall.

Mr Hancock said: “As I made clear to the House yesterday, the clinical advice is that the risk to the public remains low and the chief medical officer will be making a full statement later today.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus risk to British public remains low: health minister

The risk posed to the British public by the new coronavirus remains low, Health Secretary Matt...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC News


16 people under observation after contact with US coronavirus patient

16 people under observation after contact with US coronavirus patient"The risk to the general public remains low," said Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish...
Jerusalem Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MambaMike13

Mikey 🇷🇴 RT @BreakingNAgency: #BREAKING: Risk of #Coronavirus to the UK "remains low" says UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, but says they remain… 4 minutes ago

MurtaghSherree

Sherree Murtagh RT @DHSCgovuk: Update: Wuhan Coronavirus. Health Secretary @MattHancock informs the @HouseofCommons about what government is doing to moni… 11 minutes ago

BreakingNAgency

BreakingNAgency #BREAKING: Risk of #Coronavirus to the UK "remains low" says UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, but says they rema… https://t.co/o4MGR5bjcG 36 minutes ago

UCBNewsTeam

UCB News Team The government's COBRA emergency committee has discussed the threat to the UK from China's coronavirus - which has… https://t.co/7oZQgUTz6D 1 hour ago

bailsbails

Andrew Bailey 💻📱📺📻 RT @LBCNews: Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the risk to the UK from the coronavirus "remains low" after chairing a COBRA meeting.… 1 hour ago

ChinaDaily

China Daily UK health secretary says risk to British public from coronavirus remains low, BBC reports following a meeting of th… https://t.co/CcBWIOVmDI 2 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the risk to the UK from the coronavirus "remains low" after chairing a COBRA… https://t.co/ZJzuZhUFM5 2 hours ago

PureDemocracyNZ

Pure Democracy Party🧢🌺 RT @nickeardleybbc: Health Secretary - following COBRA meeting - says risk to British public from coronavirus remains low 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock on coronavirus: Risk to the public remains low [Video]Matt Hancock on coronavirus: Risk to the public remains low

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the risk surrounding the spread of the coronavirus remains low. Mr Hancock also said that the Chief Medical Officer will be making a "full statement" later today...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:23Published

Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Wuhan virus spreads amid Lunar New Years celebrations

WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.