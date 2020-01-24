Lelan's morning forecast: Friday, January 24, 2020

Dear Gossips, I’ve had Friday, January 17 marked on my calendar for weeks. We’re now only 48...



Recent related videos from verified sources Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Darren Peck On Friday, expect mostly dry conditions with rain possible in the North Bay by the evening. Another system is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon into early Sunday, bringing rain to much of the Bay.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:57Published 4 hours ago Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, January 24, 2020 Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:09Published 6 hours ago