Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary

Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary

Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary

Taylor Swift reveals her battle with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.
Taylor Swift Opens Up About Struggling With Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift is getting candid about overcoming her battle with an eating disorder. The 30-year-old...
What Taylor Swift Reveals in the New Documentary ‘Miss Americana’

It covers pressure not to speak out politically and an eating disorder kept at bay as she questions...
Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder [Video]Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,’ the pop star reveals that the paparazzi’s scrutiny led to her developing an “unhealthy” relationship..

Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night [Video]Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night

Swift helped kick off the annual Sundance Film Festival in style on Thursday, greeting screaming fans and then posing for a photo call at the premiere of her new documentary &apos;Taylor Swift:..

