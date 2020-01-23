Elton John to Perform at Oscars

Elton John to Perform at Oscars John will take to the stage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 9 to perform "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from his biopic, 'Rocketman.'

'Harriet' star Cynthia Erivo will also perform, singing "Stand Up" from the Harriet Tubman biopic.

Randy Newman will sing "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from 'Toy Story 4.'

'Frozen II' star Idina Menzel is to perform "Into the Unknown" from the animated movie alongside Aurora, and Chrissy Metz will sing "I'm Standing With You" from 'Breakthrough.'

All five are nominated in the original song category.

Questlove will also make a special appearance, and there will be a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.