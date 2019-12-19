Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Megan Thee Stallion Is Back With 'B.I.T.C.H.' | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Megan Thee Stallion Is Back With 'B.I.T.C.H.' | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Is Back With 'B.I.T.C.H.' | Billboard News

The rising Houston rapper teased the track last week on social media, and let it off the hook at midnight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1loriking

Lori King RT @consequence: Chance the Rapper is bringing back Punk'd. Watch a new teaser, in which he terrorizes Megan Thee Stallion with a gorilla:… 49 minutes ago

consequence

Consequence of Sound Chance the Rapper is bringing back Punk'd. Watch a new teaser, in which he terrorizes Megan Thee Stallion with a go… https://t.co/pdmgWXqJos 55 minutes ago

spoiledbratlol

Lex Megan thee stallion only has a***appeal she literally can not rap. Ugh I’m so use to nicki she needs to hurry up and come back! 3 hours ago

Solo5HStats

Solo5hstats RT @pandoramusic: .@theestallion isn't playing 🐾 Bark back with her new single now: https://t.co/FiRJua8JhF https://t.co/mDZvjCYtE2 5 hours ago

pandoramusic

Pandora .@theestallion isn't playing 🐾 Bark back with her new single now: https://t.co/FiRJua8JhF https://t.co/mDZvjCYtE2 5 hours ago

melanin_D

Dominique ✨ RT @sizz9: Megan thee stallion cant come Barbados....when she see how thirsty de men is...she would run back in de stable 😂😂 5 hours ago

TracyMitchellVA

Tracy Star Mitchell Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Hold Anything Back in New Single “B.I.T.C.H” https://t.co/QbH0R2fnL3 https://t.co/KyFdFs1Wwn 7 hours ago

ComplexAmbition

Complex Ambition Megan Thee Stallion releases her new single “B.I.T.C.H.” previewed in this snippet a few weeks back https://t.co/VAWYleHg6h 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News [Video]New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News

Selena Gomez drops her new album Rare, Normani teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for 'Birds of Prey' single and Drake and Future team up for 'Life Is Good.'

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:31Published

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Watches Old Beyoncé Interviews When She Feels Down | Women In Music 2019 [Video]Megan Thee Stallion Says She Watches Old Beyoncé Interviews When She Feels Down | Women In Music 2019

Backstage at Women in Music, Megan Thee Stallion shares advice for women struggling to find their self-worth and discusses why she admires Beyoncé so much.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.