New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday

Anne Makovec reports on concerns in San Francisco's Chinatown over Wuhan Coronavirus as Lunar New Year holiday arrives (1-24-2020)
Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks hold steady but virus anxiety lingers as millions travel for Lunar New Year break

Asian shares steadied on Friday in holiday-thinned trade for the Lunar New Year, despite fears that a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


China confirms spread of coronavirus as new cases surge

China confirms spread of coronavirus as new cases surgeBEIJING (Reuters) - An outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese...
WorldNews - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 People Isolated For Coronavirus Testing In New York State [Video]4 People Isolated For Coronavirus Testing In New York State

There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced four people are under observation in New York State; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Wall Street slides as virus worries mount [Video]Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off Friday on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak. As Fred Katayamam reports, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest weekly decline in six months.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

