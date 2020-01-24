If our allies can't trust we will soon 'not have a single ally left' -Schiff 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published If our allies can't trust we will soon 'not have a single ally left' -Schiff Representative Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic prosecutor in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, on Friday argued that Trump's threatening of Ukraine could have lasting effects on U.S. relations with other countries in the future. 0

