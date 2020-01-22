Global  

34 U.S. Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Attack

34 U.S. Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Attack

34 U.S. Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Attack

The Pentagon's announcement contradicts earlier reports that no troops were injured or killed in the Iranian missile attack at a U.S. base in Iraq.
Pentagon says 34 US troops were diagnosed with brain injuries after missile attack

The Pentagon says that 34 US service members were diagnosed with varying degrees of brain injuries...
The Age - Published

34 troops diagnosed with brain injuries days after Trump dismissed them as 'headaches'

President Donald Trump initially said no one was harmed during the Jan. 8 Iranian ballistic missile...
Politico - Published


Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strike [Video]Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strike

The Pentagon announced that 34 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile strike.

Trump downplays reported injuries to U.S. troops in Iranian attack [Video]Trump downplays reported injuries to U.S. troops in Iranian attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 U.S. service members in Iran&apos;s recent attack on a base in Iraq to be serious, as the..

