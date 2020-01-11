Former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has died aged 83

The ex-deputy leader of the nationalist SDLP and MP was an architect of the Northern Ireland peace process and a key figure in negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely halted violence.

He implemented the newborn political powersharing at the devolved parliament at Stormont and his former partner in government and ex-first minister Lord Trimble said he was a committed democrat who lived up to his word.