Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has died aged 83

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has died aged 83

Former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon has died aged 83

The ex-deputy leader of the nationalist SDLP and MP was an architect of the Northern Ireland peace process and a key figure in negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely halted violence.

He implemented the newborn political powersharing at the devolved parliament at Stormont and his former partner in government and ex-first minister Lord Trimble said he was a committed democrat who lived up to his word.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon passes away

Former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon passes awayFormer deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon has died at the age of 83.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Good Friday Agreement architect Seamus Mallon dead at 83, his party says

Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon, one of the architects of the 1998 Good...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont [Video]Boris Johnson meets newly-appointed Northern Ireland leaders at Stormont

Boris Johnson has met Stormont’s newly-appointed leaders for talks set to focus on how much the Government will stump up to support the return of devolution. The Prime Minister was greeted by DUP..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly [Video]Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland Assembly

Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have been appointed after powersharing returned to Northern Ireland. DUP leader Arlene Foster resumes the first minister role she lost when the last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.