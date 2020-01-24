Global  

President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

People in north alabama want their voices heard on the president's impeachment.

Today, people for and against it showed their support in downtown huntsville.

Waay 31's alexis scott was there for the loud.

But civil rally.

Nat pop jeannie faherty, alabama republican party "we are out here to respectfully ask senator jones to vote no, to respectfully ask to him to listen to his constituents.

" jeannie faherty helped organize friday's rally outside of senator doug jones' office on clinton avenue.

The spokesperson for alabama's republican party hoped to create an anti-impeachment rally.

Nat pop it's what royce perrigo showed up for.

Royce perrigo, wants no impeachment "i feel great.

We have an opposition but we got people here to show support for our president like he needs," but pro-impeachment supporters also rallied outside the senator's office.

They want jones to stand his ground as a democrat.

Robin barr, wants impeachment "i hope senator jones and others will vote to allow additional witnesses and documentation to presented so the senate can have a really full picture of what they're voting on," stand up dozens of people lined up on either side of this street to voice their opinion and after 30 minutes one thing was very clear.

The philosophical gap remains a lot further apart than these sidewalks.

Reporting in downtown huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.

Thanks alexis.

Waay 31 has continuing coverage of the impeachment trial.

Stick with us on air and online at waay tv dot com for full coverage of the trial.

We will have a wrap up of the first week




