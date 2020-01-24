Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein Friday as a witness for the prosecution.

Known for films including Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing", Perez bolstered the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who one day earlier testified that she was raped by the former Hollywood producer in the early 1990s.

Perez told jurors that Sciorra shared details of the alleged assault, including that Weinstein had pinned her arms above her head.

Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting two other women - his onetime assistant and a former actress.

He has pleaded not guilty.

While the alleged assault on Sciorra occurred too long ago to support a separate rape charge, prosecutors hope it will show that Weinstein is a repeat sexual predator - which could put him in prison for life.

Perez testified that she called Sciorra one night to invite her to go out, but Sciorra answered in a “strange whisper of a voice.” When she asked Sciorra what was wrong, Sciorra answered, “I think something bad happened.

I think I was raped.” Perez said she then asked Sciorra who had raped her, and Sciorra replied, “I can’t, I can’t.” Months later, Perez said, she heard rumors that Weinstein was stalking Sciorra in London and concluded he was the rapist.

Perez said she called Sciorra, who confirmed her suspicion.

Perez then said she urged Sciorra to go to the police, but Sciorra refused, saying, “He’d destroy me.” Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

He has denied ever having nonconsensual sex.