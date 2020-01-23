Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus Outbreak Delays School in China

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:47s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Outbreak Delays School in China

Coronavirus Outbreak Delays School in China

College student Alexandra Kogler should be back on campus at NYU Shanghai but, instead, she's touring San Francisco due to the spreading outbreak of the coronavirus.

Andria Borba reports.

(1-24-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus outbreak: Dubai to screen passengers

China has put on lockdown two cities at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattlePI.comRTTNewsReutersReuters IndiaSify


Doctor at hospital in China's Hubei province dies from coronavirus - state media

A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has died...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows [Video]China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

2nd Coronavirus Case In U.S. Discovered In Chicago; Risk In U.S. Still Low [Video]2nd Coronavirus Case In U.S. Discovered In Chicago; Risk In U.S. Still Low

A Chicago woman is the second confirmed U.S. case of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Officials say she had traveled there over the holidays and brought the deadly virus back with..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.