LA Times: Cain's Ballroom on best live music list

FIND ONE OF THE BEST PLACESFOR LIVE MUSIC IN AMERICA.THE "L-A TIMES" NAMED THECAIN'S BALLROOM TO THEIRLIST -- PUTTING THE VENUE ATNUMBER FOUR.

CAIN'S SAYS BOBWILLS AND THE TEXAS PLAYBOYSCALLED THE VENUE HOME FORMUCH OF THE 30's.

LATERTHIS YEAR - THEY'LL WELCOMEBANDS LIKE JASON BOLAND ANDTHE STRAGGLERS, TECH NINEAND GRANGER SMITH.




