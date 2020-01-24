Global  

House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats spent their last day of opening arguments on the allegations that President Trump obstructed Congress and engaged in a cover-up.
'Let's get this right:' Quotes from the fourth day of Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Friday wrap up their arguments in the impeachment trial of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNPR


Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's Argument

Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's ArgumentWatch VideoDay three of the impeachment trial kicked off with a slew of tweets from the president...
Newsy - Published


vdpierre9

vdp RT @CBSNews: Senators conclude second day of opening arguments in impeachment trial, with House Democrats arguing Trump abused his power by… 3 hours ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 House Democrats conclude their opening arguments in the impeachment trial, warning that removal from office is the… https://t.co/cdb7uAA5Yj 4 hours ago

JComm_BlogFeeds

Jewish Community Watch Live: The Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump - Democrats Conclude Opening Arguments: The Senate impeachment tr… https://t.co/ugXVWcML7W 5 hours ago

BruceBalemian

Bruce Balemian RT @NBC10: Watch: House managers conclude opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, focusing on obstruction charge.… 8 hours ago

WJACTV

6 News House impeachment managers are expected to conclude their opening arguments today in the Senate impeachment trial o… https://t.co/GBNfND1qFd 10 hours ago

fox11news

WLUK-TV FOX 11 LIVE: House impeachment managers conclude opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial of President Trump: https://t.co/rgrWhUMuLU 10 hours ago

wcti12

NewsChannel 12 House impeachment managers are expected to conclude their opening arguments Friday in the Senate impeachment trial… https://t.co/1Noif6xVeD 10 hours ago

KFOX14

KFOX14 News House impeachment managers are expected to conclude their opening arguments Friday in the Senate #ImpeachmentTrial… https://t.co/v06chwaK5i 10 hours ago


House Democrats Finish Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial [Video]House Democrats Finish Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:55Published

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump [Video]Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published

