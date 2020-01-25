Global  

Teen battling cancer surprised with funds for Super Bowl trip

Teen battling cancer surprised with funds for Super Bowl trip

Teen battling cancer surprised with funds for Super Bowl trip

A 14-year-old boy from Savannah, Missouri, helped announce the winner of Super Bowl tickets at Union Station Friday from City Lifestyle Will Walker has been fighting cancer since he was 9.

A GoFundMe page was set up to collect funds to send Will to the Super Bowl, City Lifestyle donated the rest of the money.
Teen battling cancer surprised with funds for Super Bowl trip

KMBC 9’S ALAN SHOPE WAS THEREFOR A SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT.




