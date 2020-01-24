Global  

WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

0
Midnight.

Lows in the lower40s.

Temperatures steady orslowly rising after midnight.East winds 10 to 15 mph withgusts up to 25 mph.

Chance ofrain near 100 percent..SATURDAY...Shower s in themorning, then partly sunnywith a chance of showersthe afternoon.

Highs in thelower 50s.

Southeast winds 10to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to10 mph in the afternoon.Chance of rain near 10percent.

.SATURDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe mid 30s.

West winds 510 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostlysunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.West winds 10 to 15 mph wigusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lows inthe lower 30s..MONDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highsin the mid 40s.

.MONDAYNIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Lows inthe lower 30s..TUESDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highsin the lower 40s.

.TUESDAYNIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Lowsaround 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostlycloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s..THURSDAY...Mostly sunny.Highs in the lower




